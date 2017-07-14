Photo: Home is where the boot is

There's a housing shortage in Nunavut and not just for people. When Pokkuk Koplomik went outside her Cambridge Bay home recently to get her son Taylor's rubber boots from the front step where she'd left them to dry, she discovered a birdie bungalow: A snow bunting had made a nest in one of the boots and laid five eggs. By the time she took this photo, several of the hatchlings were already learning to fly. But these two seemed in no hurry to leave their cozy cottage. (PHOTO BY POKKUK KOPLOMIK)