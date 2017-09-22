Photo: Historian fleshes out a story of murder in Nunavut

Nunavut historian Kenn Harper, author of the Taissumani column that ran for many years in Nunatsiaq News, on Sept. 25 at the Ottawa Writers Festival, displaying a copy of his recent book Thou Shalt Do No Murder. The book tells the story of three Inuit from North Baffin, Nuqallaq, Ululijarnaaq and Aatitaq, who in 1920 participated in the execution of a distraught trader from Newfoundland named Robert Janes. Thou Shalt Do No Murder, published by Nunavut Arctic College Media, is now available at Arctic Ventures in Iqaluit and online on Amazon and Indigo. Harper’s Minik: The New York Eskimo, an updated, rewritten version of a book he first published in 1986, was also launched this month. Read more later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca (PHOTO BY JIM BELL)