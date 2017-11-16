Photo: High winds, blowing snow paralyze Iqaluit

The City of Iqaluit suspended services Nov. 20 when high winds and blowing snow began to batter the community around noon that day. Environment Canada has issued wind warnings across Nunavut's Qikiqtani region. Winds from the east are forecast to remain at sustained speeds of 70 km/h or more in the Iqaluit area, with gusts as strong as 110 km/h, and temperatures around -1 C, this afternoon. Periods of flurries, expected to continue until Tuesday, will contribute to low visibility and dangerous snow drifts. For Tuesday, Environment Canada forecasts periods of rain or snow and 60 km/h winds gusting to 80 km/h with temperatures ranging from 3 C to -2 C. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)