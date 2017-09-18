Photo: High hopes for Nunavik’s air industry

Kuujjuaq mayor Tunu Napartuk addresses a Quebec government-led roundtable on the province's air industry, hosted Sept. 18 at Kattitavik Town Hall in Kuujjuaq. The event was one of a dozen consultations happening this year across the province to look at some of the challenges the industry face—from high airfare to under-funded airport infrastructure—in the lead-up to a regional air summit to be hosted in 2018. Read more about the Kuujjuaq roundtable later at Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KRG)