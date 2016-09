Even babies can be models in this fashion show. Models show off some fancy leggings by Hinaani Design out of Arviat as part of a fashion show in Rankin Inlet Sept. 27 at the Maani Ulujuk High School. The show was part of the annual Kivalliq Trade Show, unfolding in that Kivalliq hub community from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28. Follow our coverage of the event on nunatsiaqonline.ca (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)