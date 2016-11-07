Photo: Heat leaves the sea, ice will follow soon

Cold and steamy: mist rises from the incoming tide in Frobisher Bay Nov. 10 as seen from Iqaluit's breakwater shortly after 9 a.m. Temperatures in Iqaluit have dropped quickly over the last week after a mild start to November. Environment Canada expected wind chills on Nov. 10 to reach -27C as northerners enjoy the final stretch of waning fall sunlight until the winter solstice in late December. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)