Photo: Hawksley Workman rocks Inuksuk High

Ontario singer-songwriter Hawksley Workman graced the Alianait Arts Festival stage during a stripped down but riveting show in Iqaluit's Inuksuk High School Oct. 22. Appearing with keyboardist Todd Lumley, Workman kept the packed audience engaged through a roughly 2-hour set of music peppered between zany stories of life growing up in small-town Ontario, imploded relationships and travels abroad. See more photos of the show on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)