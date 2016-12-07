Photo: Have you cast your ballot yet?

Inuit beneficiaries cast their ballots for Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.'s president at the Anglican Parish Hall in Iqaluit. Have you cast your vote yet? Polls are open Dec. 12, in every Nunavut community from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. You can find out where to vote by going here: http://elections.tunngavik.com. Also Dec. 12, you can vote for a Qikiqtani Inuit Association vice president and community directors in both the Baffin and Kivalliq regions. Six Nunavut mayors will be elected today as well, in Arviat, Baker Lake, Chesterfield Inlet, Gjoa Haven, Taloyoak and Igloolik. Have a say in local governance: Vote. (FILE PHOTO)