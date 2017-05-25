Photo: Hats off to Cambridge Bay’s dozen grads

How's that for proud? Cambridge Bay's Kiilinik High School held its graduation ceremony May 27 to honour and celebrate a dozen graduates this year. Back row, from left: Gabriel Lafrance, Wade Moore, Zoe Ohokannoak, Pearlie-Mae Howard, Danielle Omilgoetok, Calvin Ehaloak and Leroy Kaosoni. Middle row, seated, from left: Dale Epilon and Harley Evalik-Greenley. Front row, seated, from left: Tobi Kingagolek and Alysha Wilson Maksagak. Congratulations from Nunatsiaq News! (PHOTO BY DENISE LEBLEU IMAGES)