NEWS: Nunavut May 25, 2017 - 7:54 am

Photo: Hats off to Cambridge Bay’s dozen grads

How's that for proud? Cambridge Bay's Kiilinik High School held its graduation ceremony May 27 to honour and celebrate a dozen graduates this year. Back row, from left: Gabriel Lafrance, Wade Moore, Zoe Ohokannoak, Pearlie-Mae Howard, Danielle Omilgoetok, Calvin Ehaloak and Leroy Kaosoni. Middle row, seated, from left: Dale Epilon and Harley Evalik-Greenley. Front row, seated, from left: Tobi Kingagolek and Alysha Wilson Maksagak. Congratulations from Nunatsiaq News! (PHOTO BY DENISE LEBLEU IMAGES)
