Photo: Harvesting from the fragrant tundra

Recognize this leaf? It’s a sprig of Labrador tea, freshly picked outside of Kuujjuaq by a group of secondary students at Jaanimmarik high school. An Independent Learning Path class from the school launched the Girls Project, which has started making essential oil from locally-harvested Labrador Tea and black spruce earlier this year. The group is using the new oils to scent handmade soaps, lip balms and body creams. Read more about the project at Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO COURTESY OF S. CHENARD)