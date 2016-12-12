Photo: Hard work pays off, in sweets

Children at Nanook Elementary School in Apex enjoy cookies baked by the school's cooking club after the annual Christmas concert Dec. 14. The grades-choolers bee-lined for the cookie table immediately after the 20-minute concert, led by the children in the cooking club who baked the cookies and waited patiently over the past few weeks to enjoy their own baking. The concert included Christmas songs sung in Inuktitut and Inuktitut games, to the delight of about 40 parents, many of whom recorded the concert on their phones. See story later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)