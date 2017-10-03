Photo: Happy Thanksgiving to our readers and followers

Winter white has descended upon most Nunavut and Nunavik communities such as Cambridge Bay, above, in Nunavut's western Kitikmeot region. We'd like to wish our readers, followers and advertisers an enjoyable Thanksgiving long weekend. We'd also like to remind everyone that our offices in Iqaluit and Ottawa will close Monday, Oct. 9 for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will open for regular hours Oct. 10. By the way, make sure you drive carefully this weekend. Don't drink and drive, don't speed and don't drive aggressively — the Nunavut RCMP has announced they'll target high-risk drivers this weekend as part of a national safety campaign. (PHOTO BY DENISE LEBLEU IMAGES)