Photo: Happy New Year!

Happy New Year! This brightly-lit home in the Nunavik community of Puvirnirtuq is ready to welcome in the new year. As Nunatsiaq News prepares to return Jan. 3, you can look forward to reading many year-end special stories on Nunatsiaqonline.ca such as the top 10 online photos and stories of the 2016, a selection of the year's best quotes and a look at the stars and duds of last year. (PHOTO BY TRINA QUMALUK)