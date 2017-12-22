Photo: Happy Holidays from Nunatsiaq News

Our editors, reporters, layout artists and sales staff wish all our readers and advertisers a safe and happy holiday! To give our staff a well-earned break, Nunatsiaq News will close for the Christmas to New Year's Day period. We will not publish a print paper on Friday, Dec. 29 and our last print paper of 2017 publishes today, Dec. 22. Our first print paper of 2018 publishes Jan. 5. Our office is closed as of today, Dec. 22 and will re-open Jan. 2. In this photo, you can see stockings stuffed by donors across Canada for children in Igloolik, thanks to the efforts of Feeding Nunavut, whose volunteers raised enough money to fill roughly 800 stockings and 400 food hampers for the community. (PHOTO COURTESY OF FEEDING NUNAVUT)