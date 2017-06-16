Photo: Happy Aboriginal Day Nunavummiut and Nunavimmiut

Happy Aboriginal Day and happy spring solstice to all our readers. Drum dancer Luke Nuliayuk Jr. performs for a crowd in Taloyoak in 2015. If you are in Iqaluit, Alianait is presenting their annual Aboriginal Day free concert and community square dance at Joamie School tonight, June 21, at 7 p.m. featuring one of Nunavut's most beloved accordion players, Simeonie Keenainak and Band, along with Joshua Qaunaq and local square dancers led by Danny Ishulutak. The Inuksuk Drum Dancers and Iqaluit Dance Academy will also perform. Elsewhere, you can tune into APTN for a special seven-hour live broadcast of Aboriginal Day concerts from across the country starting at 5:15 p.m. (PHOTO BY RON WASSINK/GN)