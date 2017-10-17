NEWS: Nunavut
Photo: Hamlet seeks funding to renovate building
NUNATSIAQ NEWS
There will be no more poker club gatherings held on the second floor of the former municipal building in Cambridge Bay. That's after a fire marshal's report recently cited possible risks, including a dangerous electrical system and a lack of sprinklers. The hamlet now plans to seek more money to add to the $4.2 million already earmarked for mould remediation in the building, which also houses an exercise room, arena and curling rink. The hamlet wants to renovate the old office, lay a cement floor at the arena and repurpose the curling rink into a recreational area for youth. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)