Photo: Hamlet seeks funding to renovate building

There will be no more poker club gatherings held on the second floor of the former municipal building in Cambridge Bay. That's after a fire marshal's report recently cited possible risks, including a dangerous electrical system and a lack of sprinklers. The hamlet now plans to seek more money to add to the $4.2 million already earmarked for mould remediation in the building, which also houses an exercise room, arena and curling rink. The hamlet wants to renovate the old office, lay a cement floor at the arena and repurpose the curling rink into a recreational area for youth. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)