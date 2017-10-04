Photo: Halifax singer-songwriter embraces Nunavut capital

Halifax artist Jenn Grant performs an Alianait concert at Inuksuk High School Oct. 7. The charming artist had the crowd laughing between songs, sharing the experience of her first (and brief) trip North, and telling stories about her east coast home. Her husband, Daniel Ledwell, accompanied her on stage. In March she released her sixth album, Paradise. Grant led community music workshops on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 and posted numerous photos on Instagram praising local kids and thanking residents for their Thanksgiving hospitality. Iqaluit artist Mary Itorcheak opened the show and actor Vinnie Karetak took the mic as master of ceremonies. See more photos of the show on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)