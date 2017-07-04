Photo: Half Canada, half Nunavut, all birthday

Troy Ipeelie-Qiatsuk shows off his half maple leaf, half Inuksuk face art at Nunavut Day celebrations in Iqaluit July 9. Though weather did not cooperate this year, organizers moved events to Inuksuk High School where hundreds of local residents enjoyed games, food and music to commemorate the seventeenth annual Nunavut Day. Qiatsuk is part of a family chosen to be recipients of this year's Habitat for Humanity home to be constructed on a lot in Apex over the summer. Read more about Nunavut Day, and the Habitat for Humanity project later, on nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)