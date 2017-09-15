Photo: Growing music-makers here at home

Sanikiluaq singer-songwriter Kelly Fraser and Iqaluit music producer Thor Simonsen take the stage in Arctic Bay as part of a Hitmakerz songwriting workshop Sept. 16, sponsored by Qikiqtani Inuit Association and the Government of Nunavut. For the second year running, Hitmakerz will visit several Nunavut communities to help develop local skills in writing, recording, producting, marketing and selling professional music. "I hope I can inspire the youth to express themselves through music—or whatever their passion is," said Fraser, in a Sept. 1 news release. Fraser and Simonson will be heading next to Igloolik, Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 and then to Hall Beach from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, Cambridge Bay from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, and Iqaluit from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11. (PHOTO BY NIORE IQALUKJUAK/HITMAKERZ)