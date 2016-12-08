Nunatsiaq Online
Photo: Greenland touts oil and gas extraction at Arctic summit

A new drive for economic and political independence in Greenland: Vittus Qujaukitsoq, a member of the Siumut party who serves in Greenland's new coalition government as minister of employment, trade, energy and foreign affairs, speaks Dec. 12 at the Arctic Circle Forum in Quebec City. Qujaukitsoq said that because of the the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, Greenland is now optimistic that the U.S. will support Greenland's desire to finance its independence through oil and gas extraction. Qujaukitsoq even said Greenland would support the appointment of Rex Tillerson, the controversial Exxon Mobil tycoon, as the next U.S. Secretary of State. (PHOTO BY JIM BELL)
