Photo: Greenland ho! Maud reaches 2017 destination

After three weeks of sailing, the Maud Returns Home team reports that Roald Amundsen's Maud wreck has reached Aasiaat, Greenland, where she will overwinter on her way home to Norway next summer. Built in Norway in 1917 to take Amundsen and crew through the fabled Norwest Passage, the Maud never quite made it and languished in the waters off Cambridge Bay for about 80 years. She was eventually raised by Jan Wanggaard and his colleagues, dried out and placed on a barge to bring her back to her birthplace where she will eventually be on public display. (PHOTO COURTESY MAUD RETURNS HOME)