Photo: Gospel choir helps kick off Black History month in Iqaluit

A gospel choir gets hands clapping and hips swaying at Iqaluit's Anglican Cathedral Feb. 4, one of the first live events held in February to honour Black History Month. The choir was made up of local residents with roots in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Nigeria, Haiti and the U.S. If you enjoyed the show, there are a number of other events this month including free Black history films every Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the Astro Theatre. And be sure to catch "Jabula," a night of music inspired by the African continent, at the Legion on Feb. 25. You can find film listings, talks and other events on the Nunavut Black HIstory Month Facebook page. (PHOTO BY KUTHULA MATSHAZI)