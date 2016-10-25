Photo: Geese plump up before long migration south

Ross's geese take advantage of mild October temperatures and a lack of snow on the outskirts of Rankin Inlet Oct. 5 to plump up before their migratory journey to the southern United States. Ross's geese are like a miniature version of the larger snow geese but they have more rounded heads and straigher beaks. Ross's geese typically summer along the western coast of Hudson Bay and on the Kitikmeot mainland south of Gjoa Haven. (PHOTO BY PUTULIK PHOTOGRAPHY)