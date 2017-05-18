Photo: Good thing you’ve got rubber boots

Young cyclists take their BMX bikes across the ice in Cambridge Bay last weekend and find themselves ankle deep in water. The boys were out enjoying snowmobile races held during the Kitikmeot hamlet's annual Omingmak Frolics spring festival which wrapped up during the Victorial Day long weekend. Bobby Klengenberg won the men's cross-country race last weekend and Catherine Anoyoak won the women's cross-country. (PHOTO BY RED SUN PRODUCTIONS)