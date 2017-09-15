Photo: Good shooters

Eight Canadian Rangers from the Northwest Territories and Nunavut are among more than 500 shooters and support staff at the Canadian Armed Forces Small Arms Concentration 2017 held at the Connaught Ranges in Ottawa, Ont. from Sept. 4 to 17. CAFSAC is an international marksmanship event organized by the Canadian Army. Lee Enfield Rifle proficiency is a fundamental skill for Canadian Rangers just as service rifle expertise is important for all Canadian Armed Forces members. Front Row: Capt. Steve Watton, Team Captain (Yellowknife); Sgt. Allan Pogotak (Uluhaktok); Ranger Eena Kooneeluisie (Qikiqtarjuaq); Cpl. Samantha Dick (Aklavik); Master Cpl. Ella Archie (Aklavik). Back Row: Cpl. Karl Lemieux, Team Quartermaster (Yellowknife); Sgt. Frank Green (Paulatuk); Master Cpl. Dexter Lafferty (Fort Resolution); Sgt. Jay Mosesie (Qikiqtarjuaq); Sgt. Guy Anctil, Team Coach (Yellowknife). Missing from photo is Joey Pogotak (Uluhaktok). (PHOTO BY CPL. JAX KENNEDY, CANADIAN FORCES)