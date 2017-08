Beautiful to behold but it might not be good in a stew... this colourful muskox was made entirely from recycled metal collected from the Cambridge Bay dump. The pieces were cut, painted and welded by local youth, under direction from visiting artists Kerry and Amanda Illerbrun, who run Kastawayz Art, an “upcycled art” business, from their Vancouver Island home. (PHOTO BY DENISE LEBLEU IMAGES)