Photo: Gold-plated advice for mental health

Six-time Olympic medalist Clara Hughes shares a laugh with Inuksuk High School students in Iqaluit Jan. 18 following a Bell Let's Talk event at the school to help raise awareness around mental illness. Hughes, who struggled with alcohol, drugs and depression as a teenager, told students she thought she found a way out with sports but that was just another way to suppress her pain. Hughes was joined on stage by Bell and NorthwesTel representatives as well as members of the Embrace Life Council and Government of Nunavut Health Minister George Hickes, in one of six cross-Canada stops on this year's Let's Talk mental health initiative tour. Read more later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)