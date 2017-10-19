Photo: Going to the candidates debate

One week to go: Cambridge Bay elder Bessie Omilgoitok looks at a candidate's brochure Oct. 22 at a pre-election event held at the Luke Novoligak Hall in that western Nunavut hamlet. Candidates debates have been organized in several Nunavut communities for this week. In Cambridge Bay, candidates will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 for a three-hour candidates forum. A similar town hall meeting will take place in Rankin Inlet Oct. 26 at the Rankin Inlet arena from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pangnirtung has scheduled a candidates debate for Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the community centre and Iqaluit will hold a moderated debate with candidates from all four capital ridings on Oct. 25 at the Francophone Centre starting with Manirajak at 11 a.m., Niaqunnguu at 1:30 p.m., Sinaa at 3 p.m. and Tasiluk at 5:30 p.m. Iqaluit's debate will be broadcast live on CFRT 107.3 FM. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)