Photo: GN launches new tourism body to attract visitors

Nunavut Economic Development and Transportation Minister Monica Ell-Kanayuk, left, helps launch the territorial government’s new tourism marketing arm June 7 at the Legislative Assembly in Iqaluit, alongside Baker Lake MLA Simeon Mikkungwak. The new agency, called Destination Nunavut, is promoting the “spirit of the Arctic” in its new campaign, using northern motifs selected by Nunavimmiut such dog teams, northern lights and traditional crafts, to draw visitors to Nunavut. You can visit its new website at DestinationNunavut.ca. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)