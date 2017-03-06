Photo: GN, Inhabit Media team up on Inuktitut language app

Education minister Paul Quassa watches as a crowd of eager kindergarten students from Nakasuk School test a new Inuktitut teaching app in Iqaluit, March 8. The minister was at the school to promote the launch of Uqausiit Pinnguarutiit, a smartphone game teaching Inuktitut for beginners. The program, developed by Nunavut publisher Inhabit Media with funding from Nunavut's Department of Culture and Heritage, lets users drag and drop syllabic or Roman orthographic letters on the screen to spell out Inuktitut words. "Share it with all the young learners you know," Quassa said. The program is currently available for free on Apple's App Store or Google Play. You can find a web version of the app on Inhabit Media's website at inhabiteducation.com/Uqausiit/. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)