Photo: Giving Mugabe the boot… from Iqaluit

Iqaluit residents from Zimbabwe stand outside the Nunavut legislature Nov. 18 to support calls for the resignation of Robert Mugabe as president of the southern African country. Mugabe, 93, is the world's oldest leader. "We will do anything for our country because we love it," said Francisca Mandeya, originally from Zimbabwe. On Nov. 18, that meant standing out in frigid weather. "This is not a political gathering but be would like to support all Zimbabweans who have endured the harsh economic conditions brought upon them through the leadership of President Mugabe," organizer Tina Nleya wrote on Facebook. Nleya stands on the left, with Mandeya, Kenny Nemhara, Tafadzwa Nyandoro and Dadirai Nyandoro. Thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, last weekend to demand Mugabe's resignation after an apparent coup against his 37-year rule earlier last week. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)