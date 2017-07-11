Photo: Getting young men and boys out on the land

A young man from Clyde River learns how to carve a seal this spring outside the North Baffin community as part of a program for young men and boys run by the Ilisaqsivik Society. The six-week program involved elders taking youth on the land to learn hunting, travelling and survival skills. The Ilisaqsivik Society, which runs programs year-round for all members of the community from youth to elders, offered this on-the-land program for male youth with help from the Qaujigiartiit Health Centre in Iqaluit. (PHOTO COURTESY ILISAQSIVIK SOCIETY)