Two four-legged models wait to be hitched up to a qamutik along St. John’s waterfront Oct. 8, where Nunatsiavut artist Mark Igloliorte was drawing pet portraits of the amateur sled dogs. The installation was one of a few dozen Arctic-themed arts and craft on display at an evening art crawl in the city called INuit Blanche, held in conjunction with this year's Inuit Studies Conference. (PHOTO BY AMY PROUTY)