Photo: Get your Scots on… it’s Robbie Burns Day

Is your heart in the Highlands? Come by Iqaluit's Legion, on a winter's night, Jan. 21, for an evening celebrating Robbie Burns Day with Scottish pipes and music by Donald Mearns, left, Michael Doyle, middle and former Iqaluit mayor John Graham. Mearns—one of many Iqalungmiut who have worked for years to institute an official Nunavut tartan—says he hopes that happens one day soon. The tartan's design of yellow, purple and white—developed by the late John Laird in consultation with Inuit elders—has been entered into Scotland's national tartan registry but the design still must be approved in the Nunavut Legislative Assembly. In the meantime, Mearns says the Iqaluit Legion Pipers may don the tartan and the design may also be used in a limited run of scarfs to be offered at a later date. The Iqaluit Legion's Robbie Burns Day festivities—a ticketed event—are set to start 6 p.m. Jan. 21. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)