Photo: Get ready for a boffo New Year’s Eve in Iqaluit

Iqaluit will get a full spectrum of entertainment this New Year's Eve, joining other Canadian capitals as they usher in the 150th year of Confederation, event organizer Robyn Campbell told Iqaluit city councillors, Nov. 22. Campbell provided an update on behalf of the Iqaluit Action Lab which recently got $100,000 from the national Canada150 fund—set up to promote Canada's sesquicentennial. Daytime events at Inuksuk High School, Dec. 31, will featuring Inuit celebrations, dancing, craft activities and a concert arranged by Alianait Arts Festival. Fireworks, arranged by the local Road to Nowhere Amateur Pyrotechnic club, will be timed to go off on Iqaluit's seaice at exactly 8:17 p.m—coinciding with similar firework displays planned in 19 other Canadian cities. “It’s definitely exciting that we get to participate as part of this national celebration for Canada 150,” Iqaluit mayor Madeleine Redfern told Campbell. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)