Photo: Future’s so bright… career fairs in Nunavik

Some of the enthusiastic organizers of this year's Nunavik Futures Fair, which was held in Kangirsuk and Quaqtaq Feb. 7 to March 3. From left: Bradley Moran, Phebe Bentley and Daniel Pettigrew. The fair, organized by Kativik School Board Adult Education and Vocational Training Services, allows local and regional organizations to set up booths and offer presentations and information to secondary students on the types of jobs they can get in Nunavik and the types of education and training they would need. Participants this year included First Air, the Kativik Regional Police Force, Glencore mining, Tuuvaluk Landholding Corp. and ESUMA, among others. Community residents could also attend the fair in the evenings. The KSB also organized community workshops on resume writing and helped to promote the new Nunavik Sivunitsavut program in Montreal. Next stop for the Futures Fair is Ivujivik March 27 to March 28 and Akulivik March 30 to March 31. (PHOTO BY SAMANTHA POIRIER)