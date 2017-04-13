Photo: Full steam ahead mateys! Cardboard boats afloat for Toonik Tyme

A nautical disaster struck Iqaluit's aquatic centre as vessels of dubious seaworthiness struggled to stay afloat during a Toonik Tyme sponsored cardboard boat race, April 20. Competing teams thrashed madly to make it from end-to-end-to-end of the centre's full-sized lap pool—but many, sadly, went down to visit Davy Jones' Locker. In the end, team Arctic Monsters took first place, in a sleek kayak-like craft that proved the most sturdy design. Iqaluit's springtime festival continues into the weekend, making up for events cancelled last weekend due to weather. See more photos of the boat race on our Facebook page. For a complete list of Toonik Tyme events, visit their website at http://www.tooniktyme.ca. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)