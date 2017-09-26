Photo: From Pangnirtung… with love

From Pangnirtung with love... the Arctic skies are getting dark again and the aurora have returned. In this display on Sept. 17, you can even see the faint outline of a heart. Photographer David Kilabuk, who thanks his friends and family members for alerting him when they see northern lights so he can grab his camera, sent this one out to his love on Facebook but he's also been posting messages of strength in light of a rash of arsons in Pangnirtung. "Something always happens and I am sure there will be other things going on but there are good people here doing good things for the community and for Nunavut," he wrote in a Facebook post entitled Pang Strong. (PHOTO BY DAVID KILABUK)