Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Iqaluit September 19, 2017 - 10:50 am

Photo: From one helping hand to another

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Above, Linda Ham, chair of Nunavut's Piviniit Society, hands over a cheque Sept. 13 for $5,000 to Wade Thorhaug, chair of the Qayuqtuvik Society Food Centre board, which runs the city's busy soup kitchen. The Piviniit thrift store board, upon hearing that Iqaluit's food centre and soup kitchen was running low on funding this year, voted unanimously recently to donate revenues earned from selling donated items to the food centre. (PHOTO COURTESY OF PIVINIIT)
Above, Linda Ham, chair of Nunavut's Piviniit Society, hands over a cheque Sept. 13 for $5,000 to Wade Thorhaug, chair of the Qayuqtuvik Society Food Centre board, which runs the city's busy soup kitchen. The Piviniit thrift store board, upon hearing that Iqaluit's food centre and soup kitchen was running low on funding this year, voted unanimously recently to donate revenues earned from selling donated items to the food centre. (PHOTO COURTESY OF PIVINIIT)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        