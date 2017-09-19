Photo: From one helping hand to another

Above, Linda Ham, chair of Nunavut's Piviniit Society, hands over a cheque Sept. 13 for $5,000 to Wade Thorhaug, chair of the Qayuqtuvik Society Food Centre board, which runs the city's busy soup kitchen. The Piviniit thrift store board, upon hearing that Iqaluit's food centre and soup kitchen was running low on funding this year, voted unanimously recently to donate revenues earned from selling donated items to the food centre. (PHOTO COURTESY OF PIVINIIT)