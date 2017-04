Performers from the Igloolik-based circus act Artcirq take the stage in Kugluktuk April 21 for that community's 40th edition of its annual spring-time festival, the Nattiq Frolics. Artcirq entertained crowds in Kugluktuk April 21 and 22 along with folk duo Twin Flames. The Nattiq Frolics ran from April 17 to April 23, sponsored in part by Ottawa's Canada 150 fund. (PHOTO COURTESY OF B. WILLIAMS)