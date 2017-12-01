Photo: Fresh bread, tuques and sealskin shoes… a gift bouquet

Marina Marcaggi's mouthwatering loaves sold out lickity-split Saturday, Dec. 2, at Iqaluit's annual Christmas craft fair at Inuksuk High School. The fair offered shoppers an array of traditional crafts such as ulus, parkas and seal-skin mittens, as well as handmade jewelry, kitchen aprons, northern photography and delicious baked goods. Designer Nicole Camphaug was on site selling her show-stopping seal-skin shoes, and Bradley Pirie also had a table with a fresh batch of narwhal-nibbles dog treats. See more photos on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)