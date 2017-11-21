Photo: Former mayor of Salluit receives Quebec award

Qalingo Angutigirk of Salluit received Quebec's senior tribute award—Quebec's Prix Hommage Aînés—Nov. 22 for his community involvement. "Angutigirk has always been involved; he has participated in the construction of a church and a school, in addition to being a municipal councillor and mayor of Salluit for nine years," said Ungava MNA Jean Boucher, among other praise. Quebec's minister responsible for seniors, Francine Charbonneau, had even more to say about Angutigirk in a release. "For many years, he has been watching over the well-being of seniors in his region. It is invaluable for them when it comes time to gather around a meal and have a good time," Charbonneau said. "This family man, devoted to his grandson and great-grandchildren, has made an exemplary contribution to his fellow citizens in Salluit." From left: Benjamin Arreak, elder advisor for the Kativik Regional Government, with Qalingo Angutigirk and Francine Charbonneau. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE QUEBEC GOVERNMENT)