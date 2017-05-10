Photo: For the love of reading

Amy Bruneski, a grade 7 student at Kugaardjuq school, wants to help replace the many books that were lost in the Feb. 28 fire that destroyed the Kugaaruk school. So she wrote to Canadian children’s author Robert Munsch for help. He sent her copies of two of his books, Moose and So Much Snow, which Bruneski (in blue) and her fellow students are holding up in this photo, in front of the entrance of the burnt school. Bruneski, 13, is making a scrap book of photos from the community to send back to Munsch in thanks, and she plans ask him to send more books to start a new library in the community of 900, “so that everyone can read and learn,” she said. Kugaardjuq students are completing the school year in makeshift classrooms around the community, with plans to move into new portable classrooms at the start of the 2017-18 school year. (PHOTO COURTESY OF C. RUTTER)