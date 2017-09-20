Photo: Food from heaven

Two sea containers full of non-perishable food have arrived in Rankin Inlet thanks to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, a Roman Catholic charity that raises money and collects donations of food and used clothing to help people in need. Named after the 18th century French saint known for his charitable works, the Saint Vincent de Paul society was also responsible for sending new pews to Rankin Inlet's Mary our Mother Catholic Church. According to a post on social media, the food will be distributed in Whale Cove, Naujaat, Gjoa Haven and Taloyoak. The Mary our Mother Sharing Centre in Rankin Inlet is open every second and third Monday of each month to offer food hampers for struggling families and individuals. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)