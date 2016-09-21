Photo: Flying home… a surprise party for Captain Melissa Haney

Inukjuamiut hosted a surprise party for Air Inuit pilot Melissa Haney as she touched down in Inukjuak Sept. 19 to celebrate Haney making captain of the Dash 8, the first Inuk woman at the airline to do so. Crowds greeted Haney with handmade signs, decorations and an Air Inuit-themed cake that read: “Inukjuamiut are honoured and proud of you Captain Haney.” Read more later at Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY CAROLINE OWEETALUKTUK)