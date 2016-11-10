Photo: Fly me to the moon

A First Air ATR42-300 sits on the tarmac at the Iqaluit airport early on Nov. 14 with temperatures hovering about -18 C. The November "supermoon" on the 14th orbited closer to earth than it has since 1948. Known as the "perigee" in its eliptical orbit, the moon was 356,509 kilometres to earth as compared to two weeks ago when the moon swung out to its apogee, or furthest point, at 406,662 km away. When the moon swings so close to the earth, it appears bigger and brighter than normal, hence the term "supermoon." Astronomers say it won't be this close to earth again until 2034. (PHOTO BY DARREN BROOKS)