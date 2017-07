Aranxa Tunguaq, 14, smiles and shows off her first harvested tuktu June 24 at Pitz Lake River near Baker Lake. Aranxa was with her father Mark, her mother Hannah and her baby brother Tikiq when she got the caribou. Hannah says the family of eight goes to their cabin, about 24 km from Baker Lake, every spring to spend time on the land and see the caribou herd migration. (PHOTO BY HANNAH TUNGUAQ)