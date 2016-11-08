Photo: First snow, then rain, in Sanikiluaq

Late afternoon sun in the Arctic paints a pallet of blues and greys across the shoreline near Kingaalik on the Belcher Islands, about 11 kms due north of Sanikiluaq. Snow and then rain caused freeze-thaw sculptures on Nov. 5. While others in the High Arctic can already jump on their snowmobiles, people in the southern Hudson Bay community are enjoying fairly mild, fall temperatures. (PHOTO BY SARAH MEEKO)