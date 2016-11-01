Photo: First Air unveils new aircraft

Makivik Corp. president and First Air chair Jobie Tukkiapik stands in front of the airline's newest addition, the ATR 42-500, at the aircraft's unveiling in Iqaluit Nov.2. The airline will be flying the new turboprop in January 2017 out of Iqaluit, to service corporate, leisure and medical travellers, freeing up some of its ATR 42-300 series aircraft to operate as full freighters. (PHOTO BY MAKIVIK CORP)