Photo: Fire takes another shack on the Iqaluit beachfront

Iqaluit firefighters respond to a shack fire near the city's beachfront, behind NorthMart, shortly before 2:30 p.m., Sept. 2. Officers on site did not provide details of whether the shack was occupied, or if there were any injuries. The shack was located among a thick grouping of other buildings. It follows a number of other recent shack fires including one in June and another in May which resulted in a number of charges against two individuals including one count of attempted murder. Some shacks on the Iqaluit beachfront are used as homes. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)